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Ram temple donation theft row: Court grants police remand of 3 accused

Tue, 07 July 2026
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17:38
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A local court in Ayodhya granted a one-day police remand for three of the eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple here, police sources said.
	 The court authorised the remand for Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey, the sources added.
	 On June 29, a local court in Ayodhya sent all eight accused to 14 days of judicial custody.
	 According to the prosecution, custodial interrogation of the three individuals was necessary to confront them with new evidence gathered from the questioning of the five other accused who were in jail on July 5. -- PTI

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