Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Share:

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Siya, Chetan 'married secretly' before fiance's murder
LIVE! Siya, Chetan 'married secretly' before fiance's murder

3rd T20I: England vs India: India likely to play extra seamer in crucial match
3rd T20I: England vs India: India likely to play extra seamer in crucial match

1 dead, 7 missing in landslide at Wayanad tunnel site
1 dead, 7 missing in landslide at Wayanad tunnel site

A devastating landslide at Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad, Kerala, has resulted in one death and seven missing individuals at a crucial tunnel road project site, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan attributing the tragedy to contractors'...

Bengal rape-murder: Police examine shack as possible crime scene
Bengal rape-murder: Police examine shack as possible crime scene

Investigators probing the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, West Bengal, suspect one of the accused took the victim to a shack where two others were present before the crime, with the three allegedly consuming...

Red Alert in Wayanad after landslide
Red Alert in Wayanad after landslide

Kerala's Wayanad district is under a red alert due to very heavy rainfall and a landslide at the Kalladi tunnel project site, resulting in one confirmed death, seven hospitalised, and seven missing. Neighbouring Kozhikode is also under a...