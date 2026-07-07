A devastating landslide at Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad, Kerala, has resulted in one death and seven missing individuals at a crucial tunnel road project site, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan attributing the tragedy to contractors'...
Investigators probing the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, West Bengal, suspect one of the accused took the victim to a shack where two others were present before the crime, with the three allegedly consuming...
Kerala's Wayanad district is under a red alert due to very heavy rainfall and a landslide at the Kalladi tunnel project site, resulting in one confirmed death, seven hospitalised, and seven missing. Neighbouring Kozhikode is also under a...