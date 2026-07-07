Rain alert: Dakshina Kannada declares holiday for schools, colleges tomorrow

23:07

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The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a holiday for schools and pre-university colleges on July 8 in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall.



A notification to this effect has been issued by the deputy commissioner.



The rain alert advisory, issued on Tuesday, advised tourists not to visit riversides, beaches or hilly areas in the district.



In view of the heavy rain forecast for the district, there is a possibility of mudslides in some hilly areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and all taluk-level officials have been directed to remain at their headquarters.



This is the second time during the 2026 monsoon season that the district administration has issued a red alert and declared a holiday for schools.



A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204 mm in 24 hours. -- PTI