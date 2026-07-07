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Police destroy over 11 kg of heroin worth crores in J-K's Rajouri

Tue, 07 July 2026
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The police on Tuesday destroyed nearly 11.7 kg of heroin, worth several crores, which was recovered during the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu-Kashmir' drive in Rajouri district, officials said.

The heroin had been seized in connection with a case registered at Nowshera police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials said the destruction was carried out after obtaining an order from the competent court.

The seized contraband was incinerated in the presence of a drug disposal committee, in accordance with prescribed legal procedure to ensure transparency and accountability.

Police said the destruction of such a large quantity of heroin reflects sustained efforts by Rajouri district police to dismantle narcotics networks and prevent seized drugs from finding their way back into society. -- PTI

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