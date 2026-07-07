Odisha: Man held for posting 'obscene' content targeting top dignitaries

23:47

The Odisha police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly posting "defamatory" short videos on social media targeting top dignitaries, officials said.



During routine social media monitoring, cyber crime officers of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate found social media posts "containing AI-generated/morphed images and reels targeting high constitutional dignitaries", they said.



"These posts included obscene language, vulgar gestures and defamatory content… done intentionally to harm the reputation of the dignitaries through digital means," the police said in a statement.



A case has been registered under sections of the BNS and IT Act, and the accused was arrested, it said.



The police had on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly posting "defamatory AI-generated and morphed" videos of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on a social media platform. -- PTI