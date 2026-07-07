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No ambulance? MP woman delivers 4 in auto; all babies die

Tue, 07 July 2026
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A woman gave birth to four babies in an auto-rickshaw while she was being taken to a hospital for delivery in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Tuesday, but the newborns died soon later, with her family alleging that lack of ambulance to transport her led to their deaths.

The woman's husband said if an ambulance was made available on time, the babies could have survived, while health officials said that the infants succumbed due to premature delivery and their incomplete development.

District chief medical and health officer Dr D J Mohanty said that Rajni Singaram, a resident of Naigaon, was brought to the government health centre in Ghuthas by a private vehicle after she experienced labour pain in the seventh month of her pregnancy.

Due to her critical condition, she was transferred to the community health centre in Bichhiya in an autorickshaw, she said.

But before reaching the community health centre, she gave birth to four children in a private vehicle, Mohanty said, adding, "All four babies died because they were premature and weighed around 1.5 kilograms each." -- PTI

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