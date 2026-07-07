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Mumbai schools, colleges closed, orange alert issued

Tue, 07 July 2026
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08:23
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Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday, amid the India Meteorological Department's 'orange' alert for heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis, officials said.

All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Relentless rain brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill on Monday.

Many roads were submerged, trees uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.

The orange alert issued by the IMD indicates that people should be prepared for extremely bad weather that can cause significant disruptions, transport delays, and power outages, an official said.

It is at the third level in a four-stage colour system, placed above yellow and below red.

Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' bypass section resumed on Monday night after remaining shut for more than 18 hours following a landslide triggered by overnight heavy rains, officials said.

A senior official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) told PTI that traffic resumed at 10.10 pm after safety inspections were completed at the landslide-hit site.

The Mumbai-bound carriageway had been closed after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2, the longest tunnel on the Missing Link -- that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains -- at around 4 am on Monday.

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed in a landslide and wall collapse, while two others were swept away in separate rain-related incidents as heavy showers battered Pune district on Monday, prompting authorities to rescue or shift more than 500 people to safer places.

Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the district, including one in Patan village in Maval tehsil that claimed the lives of three members of a family, officials said.  -- PTI

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