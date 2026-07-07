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Mumbai rain havoc: 2 boys drown in 24 hours

Tue, 07 July 2026
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15:30
Nalasopara station on the 4-5 July weekend
Nalasopara station on the 4-5 July weekend
After two days of relentless downpours that battered Mumbai, the rains eased on Tuesday, offering residents a welcome respite as local train services and road transport returned to normal.

Two minor boys drowned, while two women suffered injuries as cement sheets collapsed at a garden in Mumbai during heavy rains and winds during the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Across the city, civic authorities reported 428 incidents of trees and branches crashing down and 28 complaints of wall and house collapses, underscoring the scale of disruption on Monday during heavy showers.

Railway officials said one of the three lines damaged by landslides in the Bhor Ghat section on the Mumbai-Pune route is expected to be restored by Tuesday night, a welcome sign of relief after the disruption brought train services to a standstill on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, warning of intermittent showers with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated spots, along with gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph.

All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai remained closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Heavy showers brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill on Monday. Many roads were submerged, trees were uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.

The Virar-Vasai section in the neighbouring Palghar district had been inundated since Monday morning, though the water level gradually receded after the intensity of rainfall reduced by evening.

The first local train departed from Virar for Churchgate in south Mumbai at 3.57 am on Tuesday, a Western Railway spokesperson said.

Suburban services on all four corridors of the Central Railway were operating with some delays. -- PTI

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