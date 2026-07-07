Mumbai limps back to normalcy, orange alert for rain today

10:38

A tree fall near CST, Mumbai. Pic: Sahil Salvi

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday, with no significant rainfall recorded in the morning, offering a temporary respite after two days of intense downpours that disrupted normal life.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, forecasting heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis, officials said.



All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, officials said.



Relentless rain brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill on Monday. Many roads were submerged, trees were uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.



The Virar-Vasai section in the neighbouring Palghar district had been inundated since Monday morning, though the water level gradually receded after the intensity of rainfall reduced by evening.



The first local train departed from Virar for Churchgate in south Mumbai at 3.57 am on Tuesday, a Western Railway spokesperson said.



According to commuters, Western Railway's suburban services were running 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule, while Central Railway's local trains were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes.



Metro services and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were functioning normally.



The IMD has forecast intermittent spells of rain in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places, civic officials said.



Occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph are also very likely, prompting authorities to advise people to exercise caution, they said.



The 'orange' alert issued by the IMD indicates that people should be prepared for extremely bad weather that can cause significant disruptions, transport delays, and power outages, an official said. It is at the third level in a four-stage colour system, placed above yellow and below red. -- PTI