Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

MP: Mother-son duo arrested for killing daughter in Indore

Tue, 07 July 2026
Share:
22:12
image
A woman and her son were arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter in Indore district after an investigation uncovered their attempt to pass off the death as a case of suicide, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Jyoti Agrawal (25) was found dead on April 2 in the Hira Nagar area of Indore. 

The family had initially claimed that she had consumed poison following an argument over her desire to meet a friend. But the post-mortem revealed that Jyoti died due to a head injury, the police said.

Speaking to ANI, assistant commissioner of police Rubina Mijwani said a detailed probe found that the family's version was inconsistent with the evidence collected during the investigation.

"After receiving information about Jyoti Agrawal's death on April 2, we conducted a thorough investigation. The facts narrated by the family were found to be false. Based on the post-mortem report and other circumstantial evidence, we registered a murder case and arrested her mother, Sheetal Agrawal, and brother, Prakash Agrawal (23). Both have been taken into police remand," Mijwani said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4-member panel begins probe into Badrinath donation row
LIVE! 4-member panel begins probe into Badrinath donation row

3rd T20I: England vs India: India win toss, to bowl vs England
3rd T20I: England vs India: India win toss, to bowl vs England

HC upholds death for 38 IM men in Ahmedabad blasts case
HC upholds death for 38 IM men in Ahmedabad blasts case

The Gujarat High Court has upheld the death sentences for 38 Indian Mujahideen operatives and life imprisonment for 11 others involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which killed 56 people. The court also directed the state...

India to supply BrahMos, Astra missiles to Indonesia
India to supply BrahMos, Astra missiles to Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have significantly advanced the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, securing crucial agreements on defence, critical minerals, and maritime security,...

Wayanad landslide: Contractor blames heavy rain for tragedy
Wayanad landslide: Contractor blames heavy rain for tragedy

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, the contractor for the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi road tunnel project in Wayanad, attributed a recent fatal landslide to exceptionally heavy rainfall. The company stated that the project adheres to all safety and...