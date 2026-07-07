MP: Mother-son duo arrested for killing daughter in Indore

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The family had initially claimed that she had consumed poison following an argument over her desire to meet a friend. But the post-mortem revealed that Jyoti died due to a head injury, the police said.



Speaking to ANI, assistant commissioner of police Rubina Mijwani said a detailed probe found that the family's version was inconsistent with the evidence collected during the investigation.



"After receiving information about Jyoti Agrawal's death on April 2, we conducted a thorough investigation. The facts narrated by the family were found to be false. Based on the post-mortem report and other circumstantial evidence, we registered a murder case and arrested her mother, Sheetal Agrawal, and brother, Prakash Agrawal (23). Both have been taken into police remand," Mijwani said. -- ANI

A woman and her son were arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter in Indore district after an investigation uncovered their attempt to pass off the death as a case of suicide, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.Jyoti Agrawal (25) was found dead on April 2 in the Hira Nagar area of Indore.