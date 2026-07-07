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Meloni is a queen, leave her alone: Belgian minister to Trump

Tue, 07 July 2026
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Urging European leaders to maintain a diplomatic and steady relationship with Washington, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has warned that Europe will remain reliant on American military protection for another five to ten years, while simultaneously cautioning US President Donald Trump against targeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The remarks follow a recent social media post by the US President, who joked about needing a restraining order against the Italian leader, reigniting diplomatic friction after an awkward encounter during the G7 summit in June.

According to a report by POLITICO, the Belgian minister emphasised that Europe cannot risk alienating the United States while the continent actively seeks to bolster its own independent security framework.

While calling for strategic patience with Washington, Francken strongly defended the Italian Prime Minister, elevating her status within the continental political landscape.

"Of course we need him as an ally, but don't touch Meloni. She's the queen of centre-right in Europe. She's the alpha. Leave her alone," the Flemish nationalist minister asserted.

The controversy was triggered after Trump shared a photograph of Meloni on Sunday, adding a joke that he would require a protective order against her.

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