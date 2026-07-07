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Lonavala wrecked after 670 mm of rain in 24 hours

Tue, 07 July 2026
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09:33
A woman being rescued near Lonavala
A woman being rescued near Lonavala
A whopping 600 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours triggered multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Ghat section on the Mumbai-Pune line, severely disrupting rail traffic over the last two days, officials said.

Lonavala, a popular hill station located in Pune district, recorded 670 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 7 am on Monday, as per official data.

Pune district witnessed landslides at 22 places over the last two days, according to officials.

The ghat section had also received around 300 mm of rainfall on Sunday, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said on Monday.

"About 160 mm of rain fell in the first four hours on Sunday, leading to landslides at multiple vulnerable locations. The first landslide occurred near Thakurwadi, impacting all three lines in Bhor Ghat, followed by another between Monkey Hill and Khandala," he pointed out.

A tree also fell on the down main line near Khandala station later in the day, he said.

"Tracks have suffered extensive damage at some locations but prompt restoration work has been undertaken despite incessant rain in the ghat section," Nila said.

The Central Railway had deployed stationary watchmen at all vulnerable locations in the ghat section in view of the heavy rainfall, and their timely alerts ensured no train was hit by landslides and no passenger was injured, he added. -- PTI

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