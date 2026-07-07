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Landslide in Ratnagiri buries 5 houses, 2 people trapped

Tue, 07 July 2026
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Water enters Morya Gosavi Ganpati Temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Water enters Morya Gosavi Ganpati Temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Incessant heavy rainfall has triggered a major landslide in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, burying five houses and trapping residents under the debris, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Dahivali area of Khed tehsil on Monday night, following which a 75-year-old woman, Kalpana Shelar, was safely rescued, they said.

Two other persons, identified as Shantaram Shelar and Satish Shelar, remained trapped. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police and other emergency agencies rushed to the spot and launched an intensive search and rescue operation, officials said.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant visited the incident site on Tuesday morning to review the rescue efforts and assess the situation.

Several parts of the state have been witnessing heavy rains for the last few days, triggering landslides, tree falls and waterlogging. PTI

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