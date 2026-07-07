Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Landslide at Wayanad tunnel project site, many trapped

Tue, 07 July 2026
Share:
12:13
image
Landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site in Kerala, several feared trapped. This is a breaking news story. Details in a bit. 

This comes right after news of  heavy rainfall triggering landslides in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section on Monday, severely disrupting both rail and road connectivity between the two cities. Boulders fell on railway tracks, while traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was also suspended following a major landslide.

The highway is functional today.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ram Gopal Varma reviews the film Satluj
LIVE! Ram Gopal Varma reviews the film Satluj

Landslide hits Kerala tunnel site, workers feared trapped
Landslide hits Kerala tunnel site, workers feared trapped

A major landslide has occurred at Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad, Kerala, raising fears that several people, including workers at a tunnel road project, may be trapped under the debris as extensive rescue operations are underway.

India to supply BrahMos, Astra missiles to Indonesia
India to supply BrahMos, Astra missiles to Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have significantly advanced the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, securing crucial agreements on defence, critical minerals, and maritime security,...

All valuables donated to Ram Temple are safe: Trust
All valuables donated to Ram Temple are safe: Trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has displayed over 30 kg of gold-like items and 1,518 kg of silver-like items, asserting all 2,926 valuable articles donated by devotees are 'safe' and accounted for, amid an ongoing probe...

TVK MLA claims DMK offered up to Rs 100 crore to defect
TVK MLA claims DMK offered up to Rs 100 crore to defect

A TVK MLA from Srivaikuntam, G Saravanan, has publicly alleged that he was offered up to Rs 100 crore to defect to the DMK and faced death threats when he refused. He claims to possess concrete evidence of these "horse-trading" attempts,...