Landslide at Wayanad tunnel project site, many trapped

12:13





This comes right after news of heavy rainfall triggering landslides in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section on Monday, severely disrupting both rail and road connectivity between the two cities. Boulders fell on railway tracks, while traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was also suspended following a major landslide.





The highway is functional today.

Landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site in Kerala, several feared trapped. This is a breaking news story. Details in a bit.