Kerala minister calls Wayanad landslide 'manmade'

15:15

At least one person was killed, seven injured and as many missing following a landslide in Wayanad that was described as "man-made" by a state minister.



According to officials, the landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts was underway. The mishap site comes under the Meppady panchayat, which witnessed the tragic 2024 landslide as well.



A video clip showed the mound of mud, accumulated near the Meenakshi Bridge, suddenly collapsing due to the rain, bringing down trees and blowing away the metal and cloth barricades set up at the construction site.



Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that one person was killed and seven injured. At least seven persons are missing in the landslide.



Satheesan, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, said that the contractors had been told much in advance by the Public Works Department Minister P K Basheer and the District Collector to remove the huge quantity of mud accumulated in the area.



"However, the contractors did not abide by the directions," the CM said after reviewing the situation with officials of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) at their office.



"It is an unfortunate incident. Rescue efforts are going on," he added. -- PTI