Jharkhand: ED questions Cong MLA in money laundering case

22:31

Senior Congress leader and former Jharkhand finance minister Rameshwar Oraon was questioned by the ED on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor scam, an official said.



The Lohardaga MLA reached the ED's zonal office here around 11 am and was questioned for several hours.



The central probe agency on Monday questioned Oraon's son in connection with the case.



Oraon appeared before the ED after being issued two summonses.



As part of the investigation, the ED had conducted searches at around 34 locations across Ranchi, Dumka, Deoghar and Godda on August 23, 2023.



The searches included Oraon's residence in Ranchi and premises linked to his son. -- PTI