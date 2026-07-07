Iran hits tanker in Hormuz for 'ignoring warnings'

09:12

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the vessel was hit on its port side about eight nautical miles east of Oman's Limah while travelling southbound.





It said no casualties or environmental damage were reported and that the incident was under investigation. The agency advised ships transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

Iranian state television, quoting unnamed sources, claimed the tanker had ignored warnings before coming under attack and alleged it was carrying natural gas from Qatar.





However, Iranian authorities have not officially claimed responsibility.

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker caught fire after being struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Tuesday, with suspicion falling on Iran even as there was no official claim of responsibility.The attack is the latest involving commercial shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas trade has traditionally passed during peacetime.The incident came amid escalating diplomatic tensions, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei criticising Germany over Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul's remarks accusing Tehran of unlawfully laying mines in international shipping lanes and saying Iran should bear the cost of clearing them. --