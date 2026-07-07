India Eyes AI-Powered Official Stats Architecture

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-- Himanshi Bhardwaj & Shine Jacob, Business Standard

India's official economic statistics spread over multiple databases and government agencies will soon be stored and made available to all users from a single platform -- making data access seamless for policy makers, researchers and businesses -- people aware of the development said.The ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi) is building a first-of-its-kind common data platform (CDP) with a plan to develop it into a dedicated large language model (LLM) for official statistics, they said.A CDP is a shared digital system that brings data from different sources into one place for easy access. Such integration eliminates fragmentation across ministries, departments, and datasets and enables users to find, compare, and reuse official data without poring over separate portals and document formats like PDFs, and spreadsheets.Once the project is complete, India may be one of the first countries to have a dedicated LLM for its large and multilingual official economy-related statistics.An LLM is an advanced artificial intelligence system built and trained on vast amounts of text to understand and generate human-like language. It will enable users to access historical data and analyses reliably with prompts.Several countries, including the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Canada, Finland and Singapore, are using a combination of LLMs and retrieval from official databases, rather than training a dedicated LLM for statistics.The government is yet to reveal whether its larger plan is to have a small language model (SLM) with retrieval-augmented generation that has narrower scope and requires less computing power, or an LLM with advanced reasoning, multilingual support, and broader analytical capabilities.Chennai-based information-technology (IT) services and digital transformation firm Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) has been awarded the responsibility of delivering the CDP for Mospi's National Accounts Division (NAD). This will be the first step towards coming out with an LLM, the persons quoted above said on condition of not being named.The NAD is responsible for compiling key national economic indicators -- including gross domestic product (GDP), national income, savings, and capital formation -- for which it depends on extensive datasets sourced from ministries, state governments, regulators, and public-sector organisations.