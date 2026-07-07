Houses, shops buried in landslide in Jammu

12:04

Several houses, shops, and vehicles were buried under a pile of debris on Tuesday morning after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in the upper reaches of the Thathri area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.



Locals in the area saw multiple damaged buildings and crushed vehicles early morning, Stones and debris on the road had led to people climbing on top of them assess damage in the area.



Multiple vehicles were upturned with as stones covered the cars and mud made them look as if they were sunk to the ground. Currently there has been no reported casualties in the landslide.



Mud, rocks, and debris swept through the town situated in the upper reaches of Thathri in Doda district.



The Tahsildar of the area, Satish Rana, has said that after preliminary search, atleast 10 houses and 25 shops have been damaged due to the sliding mud and debris in the area



"There was a lot of rainfall which started at 12 o clock in the night, late at night, probably due to a cloud burst heavy debris has come in, with people's houses being damaged and muddy waters entering their houses. According to a preliminary count, around 10 houses have been damaged and 25 houses have been damaged," Tahsildar Rana told ANI. One of the locals in the area told ANI that while there is no loss of lives, there has been large scale property damage. He has urged the government to assess the full extent of the damage to the area.



"I thank Allah that there has been no loss of lives, but there has been property damage. The government should assess the extent of the large-scale damage here," a local told ANI.