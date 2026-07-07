Honor your signature: Araghchi refuses to discuss final deal with US

13:03

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday firmly refused to negotiate the final deal with Washington if the "threats continue" after US President Donald Trump threatened to "finish the job" if a deal is not reached with Tehran.



In a post on X, Araghchi shared visuals from the grand funeral procession of slain former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and affirmed that the Iranian forces and the public are afraid of the threats.



"Millions of proud Iranians rallied in unity to honor Grand Ayatollah Khamenei and his legacy. Neither them nor our Brave Armed Forces are moved by any threats," he wrote.



Citing paragraph 13 of the 14 point Memorandum of Understanding signed between Iran and US, Araghchi denied to commence negotiations on the final deal and called for Washington to "honor your signature."



"Para 13 of the MoU is clear: Negotiations on final Deal will not commence if threats continue Honor your signature," Araghchi stated. -- ANI