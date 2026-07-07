Hearing on Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea deferred till Wednesday

14:28

A Patna court deferred the hearing on educator Faisal Khan's anticipatory bail plea in connection with the coaching institute firing case till Wednesday.



The case relates to a firing incident that occurred in early June after the coaching institute of Faisal Khan, better known as 'Khan Sir', was allegedly vandalised in Patna by a group of miscreants. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the incident.



The court also deferred the hearing on bail applications of the two security guards of Khan Sir who are in judicial custody.



"Today, discussions were held on all the issues, including the gun licences of the guards. An issue regarding criminal antecedents arose, following an application filed by an opposition party. The court has asked for documents from both sides, after which the next hearing will be held tomorrow," Khan Global Coaching Institute legal advisor Rajat Singh told reporters.



He said that licence of the gun of one of Khan Sir's guards had lapsed two months ago, but usually a time of six months is provided to renew the same.



"The licence can be renewed within six months of lapse. This is a bailable offence and is unlikely to obstruct the course of bail," Singh said.



The legal advisor said the guards had received licence for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar alongside a traveling licence that allows them to travel across states. -- PTI