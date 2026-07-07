HC orders unblocking of CJP's X handle, account back online in India

16:53

The Delhi High Court ordered the restoration of the Cockroach Janta Party's X handle on Tuesday after the Centre informed it that the account was withheld to prevent "chaos" ahead of the NEET re-test and that there would be no difficulty revoking it now.



Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was hearing a petition filed by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke against the Centre's "disproportionate" action that led to the withholding of its X handle on May 21.



Shortly after the court order, the CJP's original handle, CJP_for_India, could be accessed on X.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the CJP's social media handle was blocked to avoid "chaos" among students and parents ahead of the June 21 NEET re-test.



"Several posts would have created chaos among the students and their parents. Of course, now the examination is over," he said.



Stating that there would be no difficulty if directions were issued for revoking the blocking order at this stage, SG Mehta added, "I would only request everyone to be a little more circumspect considering the students." -- PTI