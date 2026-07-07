Gold jewellery worth Rs 98 lakh seized from woman passenger at Ahmedabad airport

22:06

File image

Gold jewellery of Rs 98,78,715 was seized from a woman passenger, who arrived at the Ahmedabad airport from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Customs officials said.



The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the passenger.



She arrived in Ahmedabad from Abu Dhabi by an Indigo flight, an official release said.



On examination, the passenger was found to have concealed gold jewellery (bangles, necklaces, chains, anklet, earrings and finger rings) collectively weighing 729 grams with a total market value of Rs 98,78,715 concealed inside her purse as well as worn on her body beneath her garments, it added.



Officials seized the valuables under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, it said.



Investigation was underway to ascertain the woman's role in bringing the large quantity of gold on the flight, an official said. -- PTI