French prez Macron heads to Syria amid bombings

17:06

French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed France's steadfast commitment to the Syrian people, issuing a powerful message of solidarity during his visit to the nation.



In a post on X, the President highlighted the resilience of the Syrian population in the face of ongoing turmoil, emphasising that their core desires for a stable future remain unshakable.



"Nothing can smother the aspiration of Syrian women and men to live in a fully sovereign, safe, pluralistic, and united Syria," he wrote.



During his current diplomatic mission, President Macron noted that he had the opportunity to engage with a broad spectrum of Syrian society.



Describing the encounter as a meeting with "Syria in all its diversity," he expressed profound admiration for the spirit of the people he encountered.



"This morning I met Syria in all its diversity. I saw dignity, courage, and determination. My visit continues," he remarked.



His remarks come as several explosions were heard in Damascus, Al Jazeera reported.



Footage accessed by Al Jazeera showed plumes of smoke rising in the sky. The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear and there was no immediate information about casualties.



Two explosions were reportedly heard near a hotel where Macron was meant to be staying during a visit to the capital. Authorities sealed off roads after the explosions, as per Al Jazeera.



Macron on Monday (local time) reaffirmed France's support for the Syrian people and called for a sovereign, united and peaceful Syria as he arrived in Damascus on his first official visit to the country.



The event marks the first official visit to Syria by a serving European Union head of state.



According to France 24, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been working to restore the country's international standing and revive its struggling economy following the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.



Macron's visit marks the first by a French president since Nicolas Sarkozy travelled to Syria in 2009, before Assad's crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011 triggered a civil war that claimed more than half a million lives and left much of the country's infrastructure and industry in ruins, as reported by France 24.



Discussions are expected to focus on Syria's reconstruction and potential investments, although French businesses remain cautious about returning to the country, as reported by France 24. -- ANI