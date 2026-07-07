A devastating landslide at Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad, Kerala, has resulted in one death and seven missing individuals at a crucial tunnel road project site, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan attributing the tragedy to contractors'...
Kerala's Wayanad district is under a red alert due to very heavy rainfall and a landslide at the Kalladi tunnel project site, resulting in one confirmed death, seven hospitalised, and seven missing. Neighbouring Kozhikode is also under a...
Investigators probing the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, West Bengal, suspect one of the accused took the victim to a shack where two others were present before the crime, with the three allegedly consuming...
Maharashtra plans new policy to make domicile certificate mandatory for driving licence from August 2026, alongside efforts to regulate bike taxi services for revenue and job creation.