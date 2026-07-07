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Environment minister's 3 aides removed simultaneously

Tue, 07 July 2026
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The Environment Ministry has simultaneously removed its private secretary and two additional private secretaries.

The private secretary to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav was removed on "administrative grounds", while the appointment of one additional private secretary was terminated, and the other additional private secretary was "prematurely repatriated" to his parent cadre.

The decision was announced through three different orders issued on July 3. They did not mention the reasons for the officials' removal.

The private secretary who has been relieved is Amar Singh, an Indian Revenue Service officer from the 2010 batch.

"Amar Singh IRS, private secretary to the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is repatriated to his parent cadre, that is Department of Revenue, on administrative grounds and relieved of his duties with immediate effect," according to the ministry's order.

The additional private secretary whose appointment has been terminated is Ayush Saran.

"In pursuance of Department of Personnel and Training's OM (official memorandum), and with the approval of the competent authority, the appointment of Ayush Saran as additional private secretary to the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change is terminated with immediate effect. Ayush Saran is relieved of his duties immediately," said another order.

Another additional private secretary who has been repatriated to his parent cadre is Shailesh Kumar Singh.

"Shailesh Kumar Singh, Central Secretariat Service, additional private secretary to the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre, that is, Department of Personnel and Training, with the provision of 'extended cooling off' and relieved of his duties with immediate effect," said the order.

All three orders were copied to the Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretariat, the Department of Personnel and Training, among others. -- PTI

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