'Abducted' father, son rescued from Kolkata BJP office

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A 17-year-old boy and his father, who were allegedly kidnapped from West Bengal's Narendrapur near the city and held captive for ransom, were rescued by the police from a Bharatiya Janata Party office-cum-storehouse, an officer said on Tuesday.



Three people were arrested in connection with the case.



A local BJP worker said the party had no knowledge of how the accused gained access to the building which houses the saffron party's election office and serves as a storage facility for party flags, furniture and campaign material.



The alleged abduction took place from the Narendrapur area on Sunday, he said.



According to the family, they received a phone call shortly afterwards demanding Rs five lakh as ransom for the release of the two.



"The family approached the Narendrapur Police Station immediately after receiving the ransom call. A case was registered, and multiple teams were formed to trace the victims. Based on technical evidence and sustained investigation, we located them and rescued them safely," he said. -- PTI