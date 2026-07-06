Zerodha Plans Foray Into Investment Banking

10:29

Representational image

The applications comes at a time when India's IPO market is seen reviving after a tepid first half of the calendar year. Till May, there have been 20 issuances raising over Rs 19,800 crore.



In comparison, there were 103 IPOs in 2025 amounting to a fund raise of Rs 1.76 trillion.





Over the last few years, Zerodha has expanded swiftly beyond plain-vanilla broking into multiple adjacent financial services such as asset management, lending through Zerodha Capital, and its own investments through Rainmatter.



Additionally, it has also secured registration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as a broker-dealer in the Gift City to facilitate overseas investing.



-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

Leading discount broker Zerodha is planning to foray into the investment banking space to undertake activities such as IPOs and other corporate finance and issue-related services.Zerodha corporate Advisors Private Limited has filed an application with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.The application was submitted in April and is currently under review with the regulator.Responding to queries by Business Standard, Zerodha said, 'We have filed application for the merchant banking (category 1) licence with Sebi. We will be able to share more about our business plans once we receive the licence.'Zerodha is not the only one eyeing the lucrative IPO market in India.At present, around 13 applications for merchant banking are under process with the market regulator, including those from Haitong Securities India, Societe Generale Securities, InCred Capital Financial Services, and Capri Global Capital Markets. Most of these applications have been made within the last two months.