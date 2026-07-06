Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Youtuber arrested under UAPA for pro-Maoist video

Mon, 06 July 2026
Share:
17:56
image
The Andhra police invoked stringent UAPA against Youtuber Bachalakuri Joseph, who has identified himself as 'Prashna Raavan', for an alleged provocative video he had uploaded seven months ago, a police official said on Monday.

The Gannavaram police from Krishna district arrested Joseph on July 4 at Vempadu toll plaza in Nakkapalli. He was produced in a local court, which remanded him to 14 days.

"With the assistance of Anakapalli police, we arrested him under the UAPA Act," the official told PTI.

On Monday morning, Gannavaram Police handed Joseph over to Nellore Central Jail, where he is currently lodged.

According to the police, the video posted by Jospeh on November 25, 2025 was "very provocative" in nature, which allegedly "supported and encouraged banned organisations such as the Maoists."

In the video, police alleged that Joseph had added pictures of encountered Maoists such as Hidma, Keshava Rao and others. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indonesian fighter jets escort Modi's aircraft in welcome
LIVE! Indonesian fighter jets escort Modi's aircraft in welcome

As Ram temple trust meets, chairman says 'deeply hurt'
As Ram temple trust meets, chairman says 'deeply hurt'

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held a crucial meeting in Ayodhya to deliberate on the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, following allegations of embezzlement of donations. The meeting...

Ship stranded off Mumbai coast amid heavy rains
Ship stranded off Mumbai coast amid heavy rains

A ship became stranded near Manori beach in north Mumbai due to very heavy rains and strong winds, leading local police to alert the Indian Coast Guard and other maritime authorities. The area's rocky terrain and adverse weather...

Maha rains: 13 dead in 4 days; rain to continue till July 8
Maha rains: 13 dead in 4 days; rain to continue till July 8

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik on Tuesday and stated that the state machinery is on high alert, with heavy rains expected to continue until July 8. Citizens are urged...

'Dalai Lama Loved Repairing Watches'
'Dalai Lama Loved Repairing Watches'

'Only the Dalai Lama could have kept the Tibet issue alive the way he did.'