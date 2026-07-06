Youtuber arrested under UAPA for pro-Maoist video

17:56

The Andhra police invoked stringent UAPA against Youtuber Bachalakuri Joseph, who has identified himself as 'Prashna Raavan', for an alleged provocative video he had uploaded seven months ago, a police official said on Monday.



The Gannavaram police from Krishna district arrested Joseph on July 4 at Vempadu toll plaza in Nakkapalli. He was produced in a local court, which remanded him to 14 days.



"With the assistance of Anakapalli police, we arrested him under the UAPA Act," the official told PTI.



On Monday morning, Gannavaram Police handed Joseph over to Nellore Central Jail, where he is currently lodged.



According to the police, the video posted by Jospeh on November 25, 2025 was "very provocative" in nature, which allegedly "supported and encouraged banned organisations such as the Maoists."



In the video, police alleged that Joseph had added pictures of encountered Maoists such as Hidma, Keshava Rao and others. -- PTI