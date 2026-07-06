Why wait for deaths? HC slams BMC over open manholes

19:55

The Bombay high court on Monday sharply rebuked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its failure to secure open manholes, questioning why the civic body consistently waits for fatalities before taking preventive steps.



A bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata dismissed the BMC's progress reports and affidavits claiming action taken on the issue of open manholes as "good for nothing and merely an eyewash".



The court was referred to the death of 55-year-old Aslam Shaikh, who fell into an open manhole in suburban Sakinaka on July amid heavy rains in the city.



The BMC, in an affidavit on Monday, informed the court that soon after the incident, the civic body chief held a meeting and ordered the suspension of four officials in charge of the area where the tragedy occurred.



A committee has also been set up to inquire into the incident and submit a report, the affidavit stated, adding that the panel will also provide measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.



The BMC's counsel, Anil Sakhare, told the court that the commissioner has assured that no such incident would occur in the city. -- PTI