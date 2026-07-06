WhatsApp gets more time to reply to username notice

17:42

Meta-owned WhatsApp has been granted more time to submit its response on the contentious 'username' feature and assured the government that it will not roll it out in India until discussions are complete, according to sources.



The popular messaging platform has been given three more days to file its reply to the government notice on the controversial feature as it sought more time to submit its response, sources told PTI.



The username feature essentially allows people on the messaging platform to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.



Last Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta questioning the planned username feature on WhatsApp, flagging concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.



It directed the platform to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".



Sources said WhatsApp has been given three more days to submit its reply to the IT Ministry. The original deadline for submission was Friday.



According to sources, the platform has also assured the government that it will not roll out the feature till the discussions are complete.



A team from Meta met officials in the IT Ministry last Friday, following the notice summoning them.



In the notice, the Centre had asked Meta to explain why action shouldn't be initiated under the IT Act and rules over WhatsApp's new feature that may increase cybercrimes.



The government also reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, is bound by due diligence obligations under the IT Act and rules.



An email sent to WhatsApp did not elicit an immediate reply. -- PTI