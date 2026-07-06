Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

WhatsApp gets more time to reply to username notice

Mon, 06 July 2026
Share:
17:42
image
Meta-owned WhatsApp has been granted more time to submit its response on the contentious 'username' feature and assured the government that it will not roll it out in India until discussions are complete, according to sources.

The popular messaging platform has been given three more days to file its reply to the government notice on the controversial feature as it sought more time to submit its response, sources told PTI.

The username feature essentially allows people on the messaging platform to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

Last Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta questioning the planned username feature on WhatsApp, flagging concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

It directed the platform to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".

Sources said WhatsApp has been given three more days to submit its reply to the IT Ministry. The original deadline for submission was Friday.

According to sources, the platform has also assured the government that it will not roll out the feature till the discussions are complete.

A team from Meta met officials in the IT Ministry last Friday, following the notice summoning them.

In the notice, the Centre had asked Meta to explain why action shouldn't be initiated under the IT Act and rules over WhatsApp's new feature that may increase cybercrimes.

The government also reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, is bound by due diligence obligations under the IT Act and rules.

An email sent to WhatsApp did not elicit an immediate reply. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Very heavy rainfall, flash flood warnings for Himachal
LIVE! Very heavy rainfall, flash flood warnings for Himachal

Ship stranded off Mumbai coast amid heavy rains
Ship stranded off Mumbai coast amid heavy rains

A ship became stranded near Manori beach in north Mumbai due to very heavy rains and strong winds, leading local police to alert the Indian Coast Guard and other maritime authorities. The area's rocky terrain and adverse weather...

Maha rains: 13 dead in 4 days; rain to continue till July 8
Maha rains: 13 dead in 4 days; rain to continue till July 8

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik on Tuesday and stated that the state machinery is on high alert, with heavy rains expected to continue until July 8. Citizens are urged...

2 killed, 1 missing as landslide buries house in Pune
2 killed, 1 missing as landslide buries house in Pune

A landslide in Maval tehsil, Pune district, has buried a house, with three family members feared trapped. Rescue operations are underway by NDRF and police, while heavy rainfall has also caused waterlogging and partial closure of the...

Hafiz Saeed named as accused in Pahalgam terror attack
Hafiz Saeed named as accused in Pahalgam terror attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in the Pahalgam terror attack, charging him with waging war against India and hatching a...