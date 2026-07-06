Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Very heavy rainfall, flash flood warnings for Himachal

Mon, 06 July 2026
Share:
16:50
File pic
File pic
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for five districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next two to three days, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, increased risk of landslides, flash floods, rising water levels in rivers and streams, and travel disruptions, IMD Himachal Pradesh Centre Head Shobhit Katiyar said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI here, Katiyar said the southwest monsoon will remain active across the state for at least the next week, with the most intense rainfall expected over the mid-hill and adjoining lower hill districts.

"The monsoon is expected to remain active across Himachal Pradesh for around the next one week. The mid-hill and adjoining lower hill regions are likely to receive widespread rainfall. We have issued an Orange Alert for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts for the next two to three days, where isolated places may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall," Katiyar said.

He said rainfall activity would continue beyond July 7, with isolated heavy showers likely between July 8 and July 10, while rainfall intensity is expected to increase again from July 11.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Very heavy rainfall, flash flood warnings for Himachal
LIVE! Very heavy rainfall, flash flood warnings for Himachal

Ship stranded off Mumbai coast amid heavy rains
Ship stranded off Mumbai coast amid heavy rains

A ship became stranded near Manori beach in north Mumbai due to very heavy rains and strong winds, leading local police to alert the Indian Coast Guard and other maritime authorities. The area's rocky terrain and adverse weather...

Maha rains: 13 dead in 4 days; rain to continue till July 8
Maha rains: 13 dead in 4 days; rain to continue till July 8

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik on Tuesday and stated that the state machinery is on high alert, with heavy rains expected to continue until July 8. Citizens are urged...

2 killed, 1 missing as landslide buries house in Pune
2 killed, 1 missing as landslide buries house in Pune

A landslide in Maval tehsil, Pune district, has buried a house, with three family members feared trapped. Rescue operations are underway by NDRF and police, while heavy rainfall has also caused waterlogging and partial closure of the...

Hafiz Saeed named as accused in Pahalgam terror attack
Hafiz Saeed named as accused in Pahalgam terror attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in the Pahalgam terror attack, charging him with waging war against India and hatching a...