Very heavy rainfall, flash flood warnings for Himachal

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for five districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next two to three days, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, increased risk of landslides, flash floods, rising water levels in rivers and streams, and travel disruptions, IMD Himachal Pradesh Centre Head Shobhit Katiyar said on Monday.



Speaking to ANI here, Katiyar said the southwest monsoon will remain active across the state for at least the next week, with the most intense rainfall expected over the mid-hill and adjoining lower hill districts.



"The monsoon is expected to remain active across Himachal Pradesh for around the next one week. The mid-hill and adjoining lower hill regions are likely to receive widespread rainfall. We have issued an Orange Alert for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts for the next two to three days, where isolated places may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall," Katiyar said.



He said rainfall activity would continue beyond July 7, with isolated heavy showers likely between July 8 and July 10, while rainfall intensity is expected to increase again from July 11.