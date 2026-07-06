Very heavy rain, 80 kmph winds alert for Mumbai, Thane

10:26

A waterlogged road in Mumbai yesterday. Pic: Sahil Salvi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel.



The MeT office upgraded the warning from 'orange' to 'red' alert in the morning after observing changes in weather conditions. It also predicted occasional strong winds gusting up to 70-80 kmph over the region.



It warned that intense rainfall could inundate low-lying and urban areas, trigger flash floods and riverine flooding in some catchments, and cause water to flow over roads and bridges. The department also cautioned that weak trees could be uprooted, old and poorly maintained structures could collapse, and landslides, mudslides and rock falls could occur in vulnerable areas.



Rough sea conditions and squally weather were likely along the Konkan coast. Road, rail, air and ferry services could face disruptions, while essential civic services such as water and electricity supply could also be affected, the IMD said.



Strong winds and heavy rain could damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops, besides causing minor damage to kutcha houses, walls and huts, the MeT office said and also warned of the possibility of cloud-to-ground lightning during thunderstorm activity.



The IMD advised commuters to check traffic conditions before leaving for their destinations and follow traffic advisories issued by authorities. It urged residents to avoid staying in vulnerable structures, refrain from working in open areas during thunderstorms and not take shelter under tall trees or isolated structures.



It also advised people to unplug electrical appliances during thunderstorms, immediately move away from water bodies and keep clear of objects that conduct electricity to minimise the risk of lightning strikes.



The IMD also urged farmers to harvest mature crops at the earliest and properly cover harvested produce if threshing could not be completed. It advised shifting stored grains to safe locations, avoiding irrigation and chemical spraying, and making arrangements to drain excess rainwater from fields.



Farmers should keep cattle and other farm animals indoors in secure sheds during thunderstorms and lightning activity, it said. PTI