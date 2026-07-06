Unmanned merchant tanker runs aground near Mumbai

17:26

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An unmanned merchant tanker has presumably run aground off Manori in north Mumbai, prompting the Indian Coast Guard to divert its ships to the area for assessing the situation and necessary assistance.



In a statement, the Coast Guard said it received a message from Directorate General of Shipping on July 5 regarding dragging of vessels MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby, MT Al Jafzia in view of inclement weather conditions.



ICGS Samrat diverted to area for assessing the situation and necessary assistance to vessels. DG Shipping was simultaneously requested to deploy ETV Water Lily for rendering assistance, the Coast Guard said.



Presently, MT Asphalt Star and MT Stellar Ruby are anchored and crew of ships are safe.



"MT Al Jafzia was unmanned on anchorage has presumably run aground off Manori," the Coast Guard said in the statement.



ICGS Samudra Prahari and Emergency Towing Vessel Water Lilly are maintaining in area for rendering assistance, it added.



The Mumbai police said the ship got stranded around a kilometre away from Manori beach amid very heavy rains.



The information about the stranded ship was received in the morning and, as per protocol, the Navy, ICG and other concerned maritime authorities were intimated about the situation, a Gorai police station official said.



"The ship is stalled around 1 kilometre away from Manori beach. The ship has dropped anchor and no untoward incident related to it has been reported," he added. -- PTI