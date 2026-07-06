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Two Assam Rifles personnel injured in firing by militants in Manipur

Mon, 06 July 2026
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Two Assam Rifles personnel were injured in firing by suspected militants in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm in the Nungshang Khong area of the hill district when the suspected militants fired at a convoy of the paramilitary force, a senior officer said.

State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam condemned the attack on security forces and asserted that such an incident disrupts peace and harmony in the strife-torn state.

In a post on X, the minister said, "I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate ambush on the convoy of the 40 Assam Rifles at Nungshang Kong in Ukhrul."

He also said, "Such incidents only disrupt the peace and harmony that we all aspire to uphold. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured personnel, and I wish them a speedy and complete recovery."  -- PTI

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