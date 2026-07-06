Trump reshares Modi's wishes on 250th anniversary of US Independence

23:11

US President Donald Trump on Monday reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post extending wishes to American citizens as the country marks its 250th independence anniversary.



He reshared Modi's X post on Truth Social.



Modi on Saturday extended wishes to Trump and the people of the United States as the country marks its 250th anniversary of Independence.



"On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence. India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership," Modi said in a post on X.



"Our shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of our people make our friendship a force for global good. May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights," he added. -- ANI