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Team Mamata visits kin of raped-killed Bengal girl

Mon, 06 July 2026
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A team of leaders with allegiance to the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress reached Baruipur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Monday amid prohibitory orders and met the family of the 11-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed.

They held a meeting at Banerjee's residence in southern Kolkata before leaving for Baruipur. On Sunday night, the TMC alleged that barricades were erected and there was heavy police deployment outside the former chief minister's residence to prevent her from visiting the victim's family.

The team included former assembly speaker and local MLA Biman Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and Joynagar MP Pratima Mondal, among others.

Baruipur remained tense on Monday, a day after locals held a protest demanding the arrest of the accused. The demonstration had escalated to brick batting, during which a major road was blocked, tyres burnt and police vehicles were vandalised.

The body of the girl, stuffed in a sack, was fished out from a pond on Sunday, following which a mob lynched a man for his alleged involvement in her rape and murder.

Police clamped prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in Baruipur and its adjacent Narendrapur and Sonarpur police station areas in the aftermath of Sunday's violence and deployed heavy security.

The state government has constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the local additional superintendent of police, to probe the crime.

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