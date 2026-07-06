RJD declares Rekha Gupta candidate for Bankipur bypoll

18:20

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Announcement to the effect was made at a press conference, where state RJD president Mangani Lal Mandal claimed it was "the decision of the entire Mahagathbandhan" to field Gupta, who had earlier contested the seat on the party's ticket in last year's assembly polls.



"Rekha Kumari alias Rekha Gupta had contested the seat in the November, 2025 polls in which she had garnered close to 47,000 votes. Now, that the seat has fallen vacant upon the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, we have decided to field her again," Mandal said.



The RJD leader, who was speaking in the presence of top party colleagues, including principal national general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, national general secretary Bhola Yadav and national treasurer Sunil Kumar Singh, was also asked about rumours that ally Congress wanted to back Kishor as a joint candidate of the entire opposition on a seat that has been, for decades, a BJP bastion. -- PTI

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday declared Rekha Gupta its candidate for the by-election to Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar, bringing to an end the speculations of Mahagathbandhan offering support to Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor.