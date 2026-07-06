Pune rains: Floodwaters cut off Alandi, warkaris asked to halt journey

13:57

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The Pune district administration on Monday urged Warkaris and devotees to avoid entering Alandi, as the overflowing Indrayani River has submerged all four bridges leading into the temple town ahead of the upcoming palakhi procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.



The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Pune on Monday, warning of heavy rains in the district.



With thousands of pilgrims expected to reach the town for the July 8 procession, officials have declared the town inaccessible and issued an urgent appeal for those already en route to halt their journeys to ensure their safety amid the flooding.



"All four bridges over the Indrayani River providing access to Alandi have submerged due to flooding. It is not safe to travel to the town at present," the administration stated in a release.



It urged Warkaris and devotees who have already started their journey to halt at their present locations and avoid entering the town until further directions.



The administration also appealed to people not to believe rumours and to strictly follow instructions issued by the local authorities, police and disaster management cell.



Devotees were advised to stay away from the riverbed, ghats and bridges that have been closed due to the flood situation, it said.



"The administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety. Citizens are requested to remain patient and cooperate with the authorities," it said.



Heavy rains lashed Pune district and adjoining areas on Monday, triggering a landslide in Maval tehsil and affecting traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. PTI