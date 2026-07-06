People he trusted betrayed him: Govind Giri on Champat Rai

23:54

Former Ram Temple general secretary Champat Rai

The treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Govind Dev Giri, on Monday defended its former general secretary Champat Rai amid a row over the latter's alleged involvement in the embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying he was "betrayed" by the people he trusted.



A meeting of the Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of Rai as its general secretary and Anil Mishra as its member in the wake of the donations theft row, and named trustee Krishna Mohan as its interim general secretary.



After the meeting, Giri told reporters, "The trustees did not commit any betrayal. Rather, it was Champat Rai who was betrayed. We consider him an extremely noble person. But he trusted the wrong people and kept them with him for many years. It was those people who betrayed the Trust."



However, Giri admitted that there had been serious lapses in the supervision of the donation management process by Rai and Mishra.



"That is absolutely correct. Their negligence and lack of vigilance continuing for such a long time is a serious matter. It should not have happened," Giri said.



Even while accepting Rai's resignation, the Trust unanimously appreciated his contributions to the Ram Mandir movement and the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.



Giri defended the former general secretary, saying Rai remained "untainted" in his eyes. -- PTI