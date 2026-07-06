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Mumbai-bound lane of expressway 'Missing Link' reopens after debris clearance

Mon, 06 July 2026
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23:57
A landslide occurred near the exit of Tunnel 2 of the 'Missing Link' amid heavy rains/ANI Video Grab
A landslide occurred near the exit of Tunnel 2 of the 'Missing Link' amid heavy rains/ANI Video Grab
Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' bypass section resumed on Monday night after remaining shut for more than 18 hours following a landslide triggered by overnight heavy rains, officials said.

A senior official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) told PTI that traffic resumed at 10.10pm after safety inspections were completed at the landslide-hit site.

The Mumbai-bound carriageway had been closed after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2, the longest tunnel on the Missing Link -- that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains -- at around 4 am.

"Two left side lanes of the connecting (missing) link on Pune to Mumbai corridor reopened to traffic from 10.10 pm. The right lane remains blocked as water from mountain above is coming on the road after water channel collapsed," according to the official.

Another MSRDC official said the landslide caused the collapse of a portion of the protective wall built to channel rainwater above the tunnel. -- PTI

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