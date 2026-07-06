Mumbai rain: Half-day for semi-govt offices; WFH for pvt firms

11:15

People move through waterlogged areas in Mumbai on Sunday.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday advised private offices in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home and announced a half-day for non-essential and semi-government offices in view of the heavy rains, officials said.



The advisory came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 80-90 kmph in the state capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts.



According to the advisory issued by the SDMA on X, private establishments have been asked to permit employees to work from home wherever feasible, while employees of government and semi-government offices, except those engaged in essential services, have been granted a half-day after noon.



Authorities also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors unless essential, and follow official advisories as heavy rain continued to affect normal life in Mumbai and adjoining areas.



Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan appealed to people not to step out unless absolutely necessary and urged Opposition parties to refrain from politicising the situation.



"People should not venture out today at all. Please do not go out for tourism. We will soon announce the closure of offices, schools and colleges. Please do not venture out," Mahajan told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises.



"We can do politics after two days. We want everyone to help and support the government," he said when asked about the Opposition's criticism over the situation following a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link project.



Mahajan said wind speeds, which touched 50-60 kmph on Sunday, were expected to rise to 70-90 kmph on Monday, posing a serious threat to life and property. -- PTI