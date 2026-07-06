Mumbai man caught filming with spy cam inside Badrinath Temple

20:52

A view of Badrinath Temple/File image

A man from Mumbai was caught recording a video using a 'spy cam' inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Badrinath Temple on Monday, the police said.



According to the police, recording videos inside the sanctum sanctorum violates the sanctity and privacy of the shrine, as well as the temple's established protocols and security standards.



The police stated that Jayaprakash Pandey, a resident of Mumbai, was apprehended while illegally recording video with a spy cam inside the sanctum sanctorum during darshan (worship); subsequently, a fine of Rs 500 was imposed on him under Section 81 of the Uttarakhand Police Act.



Authorities added that, in the interest of the temple's privacy, security, and religious decorum, all illicit photos and videos recovered from Pandey were deleted immediately. -- PTI