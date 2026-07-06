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Mumbai braces for heavy rain tomorrow; schools, colleges shut

Mon, 06 July 2026
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai on Tuesday warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, the Mumbai civic body said on Monday.

In view of the forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government, municipal and private schools and colleges across the city to ensure students' safety. 

Authorities said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid the adverse weather warning. 

The BMC has also appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to remain indoors wherever possible until weather conditions improve.

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