Mourners carry 'Kill Trump' banners at Khamenei's funeral

14:34

Mourners attending the funeral procession of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday carried banners and placards calling for the death of US President Donald Trump, as reported by Al Jazeera.



Images from the procession showed a banner reading "Kill Trump", with a bullet depicted running through the word "Trump". Other mourners carried placards featuring images of the US Vice President J D Vance, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside the words, "There will be blood."



According to Euronews, the funeral ceremony also featured inflammatory remarks from eulogist Mohammad Rasouli, who called for Trump's death while addressing mourners before prayers over Khamenei's body on Sunday.



"Why shouldn't we kill the one who killed my Imam and my Leader?" Rasouli said.



"It is a disgrace for us if we do not kill your killer," he added.



Euronews reported that posters and slogans supporting the killing of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were also visible around the ceremony.



During his address, Rasouli urged attendees to chant "death to America" and "death to Israel," and declared that "Trump's killing is our duty."



He was met with applause after asking the crowd, when he said, "Why is the most despicable man in the world still alive?"



The developments come as US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) claimed that Washington can liquidate the surviving Iranian leadership with "one shot" if it desired, pointing to the congregation of top Iranian officials attending the week-long state funeral for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who lost his life in joint US-Israeli air strikes on February 28.



The US President, however, noted that Washington is not prepared to take such a step, maintaining that it intends to keep the diplomatic channels open with Tehran.