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Markets surge led by bank stocks

Mon, 06 July 2026
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17:19
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher, taking their winning run to the fourth day on Monday, helped by buying in blue-chip bank stocks and lower crude oil prices.

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the optimistic trend in domestic equity market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 521.16 points, or 0.67 per cent, to settle at 78,285.07. During the day, it surged 634.15 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 78,398.06.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 159.50 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,430.35.

In four trading days, the BSE benchmark has jumped 1,806.4 points, or 2.36 per cent, and the Nifty surged 564.6 points, or 2.36 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank climbed 3.59 per cent, the most among the 30-firms. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics,Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Maruti were also among the winners.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, and Power Grid were among the laggards. -- PTI

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