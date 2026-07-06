Kerala to crack down on medical stores illegally selling narcotic drugs

22:54

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Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that the police had received information that some medical stores were illegally distributing narcotic drugs in various forms and warned of strict legal action against those involved.



The minister said inspections would be intensified and no medical store found facilitating the illegal drug trade would be spared.



"There will be no compromise with any establishment that helps the spread of narcotic drugs. Medical stores found guilty will face the maximum punishment provided under the law," Chennithala said.



He said strict action would be taken against those behind the drug trade, irrespective of their influence.



"No matter how influential they are, those involved in the drug trade will face strict action," the home minister said.



Chennithala said the government's anti-drug campaign, Operation Toofan, had been receiving strong public support, including from women and children.



He said the police had found that a small number of medical stores were involved in distributing narcotic drugs in different forms and assured that such establishments would be identified and punished. -- PTI