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Jharkhand: Man electrocuted while trying to save daughter

Mon, 06 July 2026
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A 38-year-old man was electrocuted in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday while trying to save his daughter, who had come in contact with a live wire, the police said.

The incident took place in Brahgorai village in Chouparan police station area.

Four other family members, who had rushed to save the girl, also suffered burns and were undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

"The deceased has been identified as Naresh Bhuiyan. Five other family members, including two women and the girl, sustained burn injuries in the incident. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination at the district hospital, while the injured are undergoing treatment," Chouparan police station officer-in-charge Pankaj Kumar said.

He said the incident occurred when the victims rushed to save the girl, who had collapsed after coming into contact with an 11,000-volt overhead electric wire that had snapped and was hanging near the well.

All were immediately rushed to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared Naresh brought dead, the OC said. -- PTI

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