Indonesian fighter jets escort Modi's aircraft in welcome

18:40

PM Narendra Modi's plane accompanied by Indonesian fighter jets/DD/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival in Jakarta on Monday, with Indonesian Air Force fighter jets escorting the PM's aircraft upon entering Indonesian airspace, marking a ceremonial welcome.



PM began the first leg of his three-nation tour, which includes visits to Australia and New Zealand.



Upon his arrival in Jakarta, PM Modi was warmly received by President Prabowo Subianto, and witnessed a traditional dance performance.



In his departure statement prior to the July 6-11 visit, PM Modi noted that the high-level engagement would capitalise on the robust momentum in India's relations with the three key partners, expanding cooperation across strategic, economic and people-centric sectors.



"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said. -- ANI