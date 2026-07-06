India's envoy to US meets Rubio, Gor; greets on US I-Day

09:25

India's ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and congratulated him on the 250th anniversary of American independence.



Kwatra met Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor here on Saturday.



"Congratulated Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ambassador Sergio Gor on the 250th anniversary of the US," Kwatra said in a post on X.



"We will continue to work together to strengthen our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Kwatra said.



The US celebrated its 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday.



On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of America's independence.



Modi said the shared belief of India and the US in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of their people, make the friendship between the two countries a force for global good. PTI